“I don’t feel like I’m the best fighter just yet” – Phetjeeja wants to win Muay Thai belt first before calling herself the greatest

Newly crowned ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion and Thai superstar ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world. But after her latest victory in the ONE Championship ring, she can now count herself among the world’s best kickboxers.

Coming in as the underdog last weekend, Phetjeeja went to war with multiple-time kickboxing world champion Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which went down live from the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Friday, December 22nd.

With the victory, the 21-year-old phenom takes home the coveted ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title, and sets up an inevitable unification bout with reigning women’s atomweight kickboxing queen Janet ‘JT’ Todd in the near future.

That being said, Phetjeeja has Muay Thai gold on her mind, and says that could be her next conquest.

Speaking to veteran broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the post-fight interview, Phetjeeja talked about gunning for her second piece of gold hardware.

‘The Queen’ said:

“I don’t feel like I’m the best fighter on the planet just yet. Maybe when I get my Muay Thai championship belt, I’ll consider myself to be the best in the world.”

What’s next for ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja?

Obviously, now the owner of the interim atomweight belt, Phetjeeja is on a collision course with reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd.

But with the Muay Thai gold in her sights, Phetjeeja is also after reigning ONE women’s atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on Phetjeeja’s next fight.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via replay on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.