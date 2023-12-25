For a pro combat sports athlete, making the most out of an opportunity is the name of the game and for rising Muay Thai star Phetjeeja did exactly that last Friday, December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Phetjeeja, still just 21 years old, faced a ton of pressure entering the bout as she shared the ring with kickboxing veteran Anissa Meksen over the right to become the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing queen.

Meksen pointed out prior to the bout that while Phetjeeja was the better fighter under Muay Thai rules, kickboxing was her domain and was raring to prove it against the young upstart.

Both women were on their A-games as soon as the opening bell rang, but after the dust settled, Phetjeeja proved that her fighting spirit was the difference as she left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the win and the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing championship.

Phetjeeja had the following to say in the post-fight interview:

“I would like to thank everyone who came cheering me on tonight. My goal right now is to continue defending this belt and I would like to be the champion also of Muay Thai atomweight as well. I would like to ask for that opportunity in the future.”

Phetjeeja speaks on her inspiration

Like many other combat sports greats, the new generation will almost always be inspired by the fighters they grew up watching and the same can be said for Phetjeeja.

The Thailand-born fighter previously stated just how much she looks up to ONE Championship’s first-ever three-sport champion and reigning ONE atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.

For her part, Fairtex has done incredible things in combat sports, and is quite possibly the biggest name in female combat sports today.