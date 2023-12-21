Combat sports fans have seen a ton of the greatest fighters grace the sports and many have since been inspired by such fighters. Then, there are those who have taken them as inspiration to enter the ring and reach the same heights as they did.

The same sentiment applies to rising ONE Championship star Phetjeeja who will have the opportunity of a lifetime on Friday, December 22, at ONE Friday Fights 46 against Anissa Meksen for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Phetjeeja believes that her fighting spirit will carry her to victory and while she has the skills to do so, she looks up to a certain athlete who has been making history with ONE Championship: Stamp Fairtex.

The Sisaket Province, Thailand native explained as much in an interview with ONE Championship:

“It’s my future plan, I always want to be a ONE world champion. I've always thought that if I come back to fight in ONE, it will be a big sensation because I stopped doing Muay Thai for a long time. And I want to make the Thai female's fighter circle develop further. And I want to succeed on a global stage like Stamp.”

How Phetjeeja rose to contender status

Debuting at ONE Friday Fights 9 just this past March, Phetjeeja logged a TKO win over Fani Peloumpi and just two months later repeated the same feat against Ines Pilutti.

Add in two more TKO victories over Lara Fernandez and Celest Hansen and ONE Championship found themselves a blue-chip prospect.

Phetjeeja’s specialty is in the world of Muay Thai and Meksen knows all too well that kickboxing is her specialty and is all-in on leveraging her experience.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.