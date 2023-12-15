“I want to beat her badly” – Phetjeeja believes her ‘fighting spirit’ will help her overcome tough Anissa Meksen

Why an athlete decides to fight differs per fighter, though the common denominator is usually their desire to be immortalized in the world of combat sports.

The same can definitely be said for 21-year-old Phetjeeja as she gets the opportunity of a lifetime come December 22 when she steps inside the hallowed halls of the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in her homeland of Bangkok, Thailand against Anissa Meksen.

Their bout will be for the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship with the lineal title being held by the likes of Chuang Kai Ting, the now-legendary Stamp Fairtex, and currently by champ Janet Todd.

Despite the major opportunity ahead of her, Phetjeeja will not have an easy time as Meksen is one of the most decorated women’s kickboxers on ONE Championship’s roster, though the Thai has been training extra hard.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Phetjeeja shared what she believes will be her ace in the hole:

“I believe in my fighting spirit and training. If she is strong, all I need to do is work harder to get stronger than her. And I want to beat her badly.”

Phetjeeja’s road to gold

Carrying insane power in her hands and knees, Phetjeeja had an explosive debut against Fani Peloumpi in March with a second-round TKO win over her and followed it up with another TKO victory against Ines Pilutti in May.

She would follow that up with two more TKO victories against Lara Fernandez and Celest Hansen in July and October respectively, further raising her stock.

However, the fan-favorite veteran in Meksen has worked too hard to get to this level and has no plans of falling to the blue-chip prospect.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available to watch live and free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.