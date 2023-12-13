“War machine” - Fans hyped for Anissa Meksen’s impending return against Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai star Anissa Meksen is bound for her first shot at gold on the world stage at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

Across the ring from her will be the 21-year-old Thai phenom Phetjeeja. The two warrior queens will square off for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

Meksen is on a four-fight winning streak and has not lost in ONE Championship so far, with perhaps her toughest test being Phetjeeja. Still, the Algerian-French star and former ISKA and WAKO world champion is looking sharp and ready to go to war with her formidable foe.

Here's a video of Anissa Meksen hitting the mitts in the gym:

Fans have been raving about Meksen's striking technique in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@taylorheyward_ had the perfect description of Meksen's technique:

"One of my fav female fighters ! Her foot work and hand movement is like watching dancing so slick and a perfect flow💥💥🌊✅"

@vito.kosar seconded it:

"Speed, power, precision! Anissa Meksen's training is 🔥👊"

@ijohnfunston39333, on the other hand, pointed out that Phetjeeja might be Meksen's toughest matchup in the circle so far:

"This could be her toughest matchup"

@mrtengu95 may have coined a new nickname for Meksen:

"Wahooo war machine 🙌🔥🙌"

Anissa Meksen's opponent, Phetjeeja, could be her toughest test so far

Meksen's December 22 opponent, the in-form Phetjeeja, is considered to be one of the most promising prospects in ONE Championship today. The prodigious young Thai is on a 12-fight winning streak and has won four straight via KO/TKO in ONE.

'The Queen' debuted in the promotion early this year at ONE Friday Fights 19 by absolutely obliterating Fani Peloumpi with a body punch. She fought again just two months later and stopped Ines Pilutti in the first round.

Another two months later, the Thai phenom pulled off perhaps her most impressive win in ONE so far, a 26-second destruction of WBC Muay Thai and ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12. Phetjeeja then followed it with another TKO win over Celest Hansen in October.

ONE Friday Fights 46 marks Phetjeeja's fifth bout in one calendar year, which makes her one of the most active fighters in the promotion. Let's see if she runs through Anissa Meksen like she did her previous opponents.

ONE Friday Fights events are streamed free weekly on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.