ONE Championship has stayed true to its moniker of being the “home of martial arts” by giving sports like Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling the same level of importance as that of the ever-popular MMA.

While the men’s divisions have long been established as one of the best in the world thanks to having a healthy mix of internationally recognized names joining the promotion and homegrown talent, the promotion’s women’s roster is just as formidable.

With names such as Stamp Fairtex, Danielle Kelly, Tammi Musumeci, and Janet Todd being featured in high-profile fights, the promotion has shown that it can create their own homegrown stars along the way.

One such name that has continued to strike a chord with fans is that of Anissa Meksen, who will be having her fourth fight with ONE Championship at ONE Friday Fights 46 against rising youngster Phetjeeja for the interim ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world championship.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, 'C18' shared some compliments about Phetjeeja but remained confident in her own abilities to leave Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the victory:

“She’s very strong and has good leg kicks. This makes the first fight in kickboxing [for Phetjeeja], so it’s different rules, and it’s my discipline, my sport.”

Who is Phetjeeja?

At just 21 years old, Phetjeeja is already making waves in the fight game after racking up four impressive victories, with her most recent ones coming against Lara Fernandez and Celest Hansen after making her promotional debut early in the year.

Phetjeeja knows that this is the biggest opportunity of her career and has been hard at work to prove that she belongs in the biggest stage of martial arts as she shared in a recent training video.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available to watch live and free via the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.