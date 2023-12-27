“She’s the real champion” – Phetjeeja keeping a challenger mentality ahead of inevitable unification bout with Janet Todd

Newly crowned ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is on cloud nine, following an incredible performance against multiple-time kickboxing world champion Anissa ‘C18’ Meksen last weekend.

Phetjeeja came into the bout very much the underdog against the highly experienced Meksen, who many considered the pound-for-pound best women’s kickboxer on the planet prior to Friday night.

The two met at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which took place live at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Phetjeeja appeared the faster, sharper and more powerful fighter across the five-round world title tilt, as Meksen just looked a step slower and couldn’t really get into a groove.

In the end, all three judges ringside scored the bout in favor of Phetjeeja to win by unanimous decision in a near shut out, with scores of 49-46, 50-45, and 50-45.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his post-fight interview, Phetjeeja says she was happy with her performance and victory over Meksen, but was looking forward to unifying the belts with reigning queen Janet ‘JT’ Todd in the near future.

Phetjeeja said:

“I don’t know when I’ll be able to face her but yes one day, I have to face her because I’m the interim champion and she’s the real champion.”

What’s next for ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja?

With just how dominant she was against Anissa Meksen, it doesn’t seem likely Phetjeeja would grant the French-Algerian a rematch or that one is necessarily warranted. That being said, ‘The Queen’ has a host of potential opponents on the horizon.

A unification bout against reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet ‘JT’ Todd is more plausible. But a showdown with former kickboxing and atomweight queen, and now MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex is also a possibility.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via replay on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.