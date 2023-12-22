“I will call her out” – Anissa Meksen says unification bout with Janet Todd makes sense if she wins, but won’t force the issue 

Anissa Meksen already knows what she wants next with a win at ONE Friday Fights 46.

This Friday, December 22, at ONE Friday Fights 46, Meksen will take on the surging Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title.

A win for Meksen will put her closer to the match she’s been itching for since joining ONE Championship, a battle against ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

During an interview with ONE, Meksen had this to say about who she wants to fight with a win on Friday:

“If I win the fight, I will call her out one more time. So I expect this fight, for sure. But if she doesn't want to, I want to face another girl. I don't care. I just want to take the belt and defend the belt. I don't have an opponent [in mind] for me no more.”

Anissa Meksen is confident in her kickboxing experience advantage against Phetjeeja

Phetjeeja made her ONE Championship debut in March and now holds a 4-0 promotional Muay Thai record. Yet, the 21-year-old phenom hasn’t fought in a kickboxing bout under the ONE banner, which Anissa Meksen sees as an advantage.

During the previously mentioned interview with ONE, Meksen had this to say about her upcoming world title fight at ONE Friday Fights 46:

“She's very strong and has good leg kicks. This makes the first fight in kickboxing [for Phetjeeja], so it's different rules. And it's my discipline. My sport. She makes a strong fight, but against strong opponents. So it’s easy to make a big win, I think.”

Meksen has fought three times with ONE, winning the two Muay Thai bouts by decision and the lone kickboxing fight by knockout. Meksen is considered one of the greatest female strikers of all time after establishing a lifetime Muay Thai/kickboxing record of 103-5.

Meksen plans to further her legacy by taking out the streaking Phetjeeja this Friday.