“Fight speed with speed” – Phetjeeja says coach has advised her to match Anissa Meksen’s pace

Going into the toughest test of her career thus far, Phetjeeja plans on fighting speed with speed when she meets multi-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen.

After scoring four straight knockouts under the ONE Championship banner, ‘The Queen’ will compete for her first world title as she meets Meksen to crown an interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion.

Their highly anticipated clash will serve as the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 this Friday, December 22, emanating from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Facing an opponent unlike any she had ever met before, Phetjeeja knows that to find success against Anissa Meksen, she will have to fight fire with fire. Or in this case, speed with speed:

“In comparison, I think she might be very fast, a tough fighter to fight with. But now we are trying to find a way to deal with her speed. My trainer suggested to me that I need to fight speed with speed.

“So my training focused on increasing my speed. And I don't think I'm slower than her in terms of speed. Because I used to be a boxer.”

Will Phetjeeja’s activity play a deciding role against Anissa Meksen?

One distinct advantage Phetjeeja will have going into Friday’s interim title showdown is activity. Since March, ‘The Queen’ has fought four times, dispatching all of her opponents in highlight reel-worthy fashion. That includes a sensational 26-second knockout of two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12 in July.

Meksen, on the other hand, has been away for a long period, last competing at ONE on Prime Video 2 in September 2022. On that night, she landed her second straight win with the promotion, defeating Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Will ring rust ultimately lead to Anissa Meksen’s downfall at ONE Friday Fights 46, or will ‘C18’ rise to the occasion and claim ONE Championship gold in enemy territory?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.