“It will affect our rematch” – Prajanchai believes Joseph Lasiri’s inactivity will cost him dearly in their do-over

Prajanchai PK Saenchai believes Joseph Lasiri’s lengthy layoff will be his undoing come ONE Friday Fights 46.

This Friday, December 22, the Bangkok native will finally have the chance to reclaim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship that he surrendered to ‘The Hurricane' more than a year and a half ago.

Stepping into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai will be fresh off a win over Akram Hamidi in September. Joseph Lasiri, meanwhile, will be making his return after more than a year on the sidelines.

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of their long-awaited rematch, Prajanchai suggested that Lasiri’s inactivity will play a big role in how things play out between the two strawweight standouts:

“This is a fight I'm looking forward to,” he said. “For some reason, Joseph withdrew from our [first scheduled] rematch. And my opponent was changed to Sam-A. He [Lasiri] seems to be inactive for a long time while I am active all the time. I think it will affect our rematch.”

Prajanchai looks to trade in his interim title for undisputed gold

Joseph Lasiri will defend the strawweight world title for the first time since capturing it via third-round TKO against Prajanchai in May 2022.

‘The Hurricane’ did make a brief stop at flyweight for a shot at two-division glory against Rodtang at ONE on Prime Video 4. Coming up decisively short against ‘The Iron Man', Lasiri will now venture back to strawweight to meet the in-form PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate.

Prajanchai, who currently sits as the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder, has looked nothing short of impressive in his last three outings, scoring big wins against Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Akram Hamidi to re-establish himself as the division’s top contender.

Will he trade in his interim title for undisputed gold, or will Joseph Lasiri put on another strong performance and leave the Mecca of Muay Thai with his title intact?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.