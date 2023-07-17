Phetjeeja thrilled after ‘passing the test’ against tough opponent Lara Fernandez

Rising ONE Championship star Phetjeeja was thrilled to hurdle her first test in the main roster at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video last week.

‘The Queen’ stopped Lara Fernandez of Spain in just 26 seconds by technical knockout in their atomweight Muay Thai match on July 14 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

It was the main roster debut of the 21-year-old Venum Training Camp affiliate after being signed by the promotion following two grand performances at its ONE Friday Fights series earlier this year.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja shared her excitement over the win and how it was a big boost to her confidence moving forward.

The Muay Thai star said:

“I am extremely happy with my performance. It was a quick fight but I'm happy that I passed [the test] and I can do it.”

Check out the interview below:

Phetjeeja hardly broke a sweat in dispatching Lara Fernandez, who was five years senior to her.

Right from the opening bell, she immediately put pressure on Lara Fernandez with her speed, landing a solid overhand right that caught her opponent’s temple.

Phetjeeja continued to press on with a barrage of strikes after, to which the Lone Wolf Fight Team representative had no answer. Ultimately, she forced the referee to call a stop to the contest right before the 30-second mark of the fight.

The Thai fighter is looking to build on the momentum, she gained with the goal of landing a shot at the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title currently held by Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of Brazil.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 12 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.