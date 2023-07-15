Phetjeeja calls out Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for world title match after KO of Lara Fernandez at ONE Fight Night 12

Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja may have just scored the biggest win in her ONE Championship career thus far.

The 21-year-old Bangkok native made quick work of former ISKA kickboxing and WBC Muay Thai champ Lara Fernandez of Spain, winning via technical knockout in just 26 seconds of their atomweight clash.

The two locked horns at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video, which took place last Friday night, July 14 from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Phetjeeja put the beating on Fernandez, hurting her with punches as she trapped the Spaniard in the corner before the referee stepped in to save her.

After the fight, Phetjeeja took the mic from ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch Chilson to thank the fans and call out the champ.

‘The Queen’ said in her post-fight interview in the ring:

“Next fight I wanna fight the champion [Allycia Hellen Rodrigues], I wanna fight Allycia, you fight me here ok? Let’s go!”

There is no doubt Phetjeeja is on an incredible run in ONE Championship right now, as she has looked absolutely phenomenal as of late.

After scoring two stoppage victories on ONE Friday Fights, and then earning a multi-fight contract on the main roster of ONE, she now adds another scintillating finish to her highlight reel, against a former ONE world title challenger, no less.

If Phetjeeja is able to lure Rodrigues, who is the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, into the ring, it sure will be a terrific matchup for the fans.

Phetjeeja also earned a US$50,000 bonus for her performance against Fernandez.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Amazon Prime Video.