Phetjeeja explains her reservations about fighting fellow Thai Stamp Fairtex

Rising female Muay Thai star ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is fresh off earning a massive multi-fight contract to compete on ONE Championship’s main roster after two incredible performances at ONE Friday Fights. When she returns to the ring this Friday night, it will be against a former ONE world title challenger, and arguably her toughest test to date.

However, looking forward to the near future, fans have already begun salivating for a showdown between Phetjeeja and former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp is one of the biggest names in martial arts, and arguably Thailand’s biggest star. So it’s natural for fans to want to see Phetjeeja take on one of the sport’s biggest names.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post during fight week, Phetjeeja talked about the potential Stamp fight, and why she is initially opposed to it.

‘The Queen’ said:

“We have [fewer] female fighters in Thailand so if we can keep the belt to ourselves, that’s good but if we really have to fight, that’s ok too.”

Phetjeeja can’t be thinking about Stamp right now though, as she has a very stern challenge in front of her this weekend.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is set to face former ISKA kickboxing and WBC Muay Thai world champion Lara Fernandez of Spain at ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, July 14th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.