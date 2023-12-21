“It’s my sport” – Anissa Meksen confident she’ll have the upper hand against Phetjeeja under kickboxing rules

Anissa Meksen will have the chance to gravitate toward a world title unification fight with reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd as she takes on Phetjeeja for the division’s interim belt on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of her world title opportunity, Meksen’s confidence is at an all-time high because she believes that she will hold the advantage against the 21-year-old Thai phenom as the bout will be contested in a kickboxing ruleset.

‘C18’ shared this with her in a recent interview with ONE Championship and stated:

“She's very strong and has good leg kicks. This makes the first fight in kickboxing [for Phetjeeja], so it's different rules. And it's my discipline. My sport. She makes a strong fight, but against strong opponents. So it’s easy to make a big win, I think.”

The Algerian-French veteran athlete has a stacked resume to back her claim, as she was a former WAKO Pro champion, Glory champion, and ISKA K-1 champion. Additionally, Meksen has defeated all three of her first opponents in ONE Championship, making her a valuable contender.

Anissa Meksen wants to continue her unbeaten run in ONE Championship

Meksen is not only aiming to capture another world title and get an outright unification shot against Janet Todd with a win against Phetjeeja, but she also aims to keep his record under the world’s largest martial arts organization intact.

The Phuket Fight Club representative successfully took care of all her assignments by scoring victories over Cristina Morales in September 2021 at ONE: Empower, Marie Ruumet in April 2022 at ONE 156, and Dangkongfah Banchamek in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.