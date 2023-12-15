“Popping power” - Anissa Meksen bringing the heat in training camp for world title matchup against Phetjeeja

After taking care of her first three matches in ONE Championship, Anissa Meksen has earned the opportunity to strike gold on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 as she battles Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Meksen navigated her way into this interim world title match after sweeping the first three matches in the world’s largest martial arts and defeating Cristina Morales, Marie Ruumet, and Dangkongfah Banchamek.

Ahead of the world championship showdown with the 21-year-old Thai phenom, ONE Championship recently posted a clip of her doing work in training by pounding on the bag.

The video was captioned:

“Anissa Meksen puts the bag to WORK 💪 Can she claim the ONE Interim Women’s Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship against Phetjeeja on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 🏆 @anissameksen”

Anissa Meksen looks to book a unification world title fight with Janet Todd

A win for Meksen over Phetjeeja will not only crown her as the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world champion but also grant her an automatic shot against reigning undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd.

It will not be an easy task, though, because Phetjeeja is also an undefeated top contender in the weight class who has four straight wins in ONE Championship after beating Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.