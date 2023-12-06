WATCH: Anissa Meksen’s utter destruction of Spanish star Cristina Morales in ONE Championship debut

Before coming to ONE Championship, Anissa Meksen was already an accomplished professional fighter who had won multiple titles in other organizations. That resume and caliber were greatly witnessed during her debut in September 2021 at ONE: Empower.

Meksen was pitted against fellow debutant Cristina Morales in an atomweight kickboxing match. This immaculate performance was looked back on by the promotion, which posted the full fight on their YouTube channel recently.

The Algerian-French athlete opened the match with high intensity as she immediately imposed her will against her Spanish opponent with a volume of strikes through combinations that targeted her head and legs.

But Morales wasn’t going to be a pushover in the match, as she fired back with her combinations to make the fight an all-out war. The opening round ended with an ultra-competitive outcome, and it was primed to be a close fight.

However, ‘C18’ was able to secure a TKO finish in the second round with an overwhelming barrage of punches. It was made possible by a head kick that landed right on Morales’ temple and wobbled her.

Smelling blood, Meksen pounced on the punches until she dropped her opponent down the mat. Morales failed to beat the count of referee Olivier Coste, which forced him to call off the match.

Anissa Meksen to face Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 46

After three successive wins in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Meksen will have the opportunity to win another world title as she faces Phetjeeja for the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The two undefeated fighters in ONE Championship will go toe-to-toe inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for the outright shot against reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will be available to watch on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.