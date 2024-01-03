“That was the best way to get the win” – Phetjeeja says her punches were key to dominating Anissa Meksen

A breakout year for Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom in 2023 was capped off by her biggest win to date at the final event of the year.

After making her name on the ONE Friday Fights series, where she produced four consecutive wins via finish, she got her opportunity to be a part of the biggest striking card in the history of the promotion.

She once again raised her game at ONE Friday Fights 46 by stepping outside of her comfort zone and taking on the returning Anissa Meksen in a clash for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Her knee and elbow strikers are some of her best weapons but the Thai rising star showcased her ability to adapt to a different ruleset in the contest. After getting her hand raised via decision at the end of the contest, she reflected on the experience during an interview with the South China Morning Post.

Phetjeeja believes that her ability to control the range and pace of the fight whilst varying her strikes kept her in the driving seat:

“I just think it's all about the timing and the distance in my fight against Anissa. I feel like all the body shots and the punches were suitable for the moment, because there are no elbows or knees. So I think that was the best way to get the win.”

Watch the full interview below:

In a stand-out year for strikers in ONE Championship, Phetjeeja sits at the top

When you look at the best new additions to ONE’s roster in 2023, the promotion’s weekly outing inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' produced some incredible candidates, with Phetjeeja sitting right at the top of the pack.

Several all-action competitors put together some impressive win streaks but not many can rival the high that ‘The Queen’ ended 2023 on.

Winning an interim world championship is one thing but to do it against a highly regarded competitor like Meksen is a real statement of intent going into the new year.

We may have only scratched the surface of what she is capable of and that’s a scary thought for fellow atomweight strikers under the ONE banner.

