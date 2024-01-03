WATCH: The breathtaking highlights from ONE Championship’s 2023 year-ender, ONE Friday Fights 46

ONE Championship concluded 2023 with a banger, as the stacked ONE Friday Fights 46 became the curtain-closer of a spectacular year, which brought a striking exhibition to combat sports fans in the highest order.

To commemorate the incredible night of action, the world’s largest martial arts organization posted a highlight video of the card and published it on their official YouTube channel, with the description:

“Relive all the best moments from an exhilarating night of striking action at ONE Friday Fights 46, headlined by the Muay Thai super-fight between Tawanchai and Superbon!”

The loaded card featured 11 total bouts with three world titles on the line as six fights ended in TKO/KO finishes. Headlining the event was the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between defending world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn. Tawanchai retained the coveted belt with a majority decision win.

In the co-main event, Prajanchai PK Saenchai got his revenge over Joseph Lasiri and unified the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world titles by knocking him out in the opening round of the match. Meanwhile, the ONE interim atomweight kickboxing world title was captured by Phetjeeja after unanimously beating Anissa Meksen.

Other athletes who were triumphant during the event were Nico Carrillo, Seksan, Nabil Anane, Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Jaosuayai Sor Dechapan, Suablack Tor Pran49, Chorfah Tor Sangtiennoi, and Suriyanlek Por Yenying.

ONE Championship begins 2024 with another stacked card at ONE Fight Night 18

ONE Championship is picking up where it left off in 2023 as it opens the new year with another incredible card on January 12 for ONE Fight Night 18, which will happen inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The event will be headlined by the second defense of Superlek Kiatmoo9’s ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against No.5-ranked contender Elias Mahmoudi. Other stars included in the card are Kwon Won Il, Shinechagta Zoltsetseg, Shamil Gasanov, Oh Ho Taek, Artem Belakh, and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu.