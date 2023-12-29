“Elbow from the gods” - Fans show their love for Prajanchai’s brutal KO finish of Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46

Prajanchai PK Saenchai became a two-time ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22. He accomplished the feat by knocking out Joseph Lasiri in the opening round of their world title unification fight inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajancahi made sure to get one back against his former tormentor and do it in incredible style after landing a picture-perfect elbow strike directly on Lasiri that sent him crashing down on the canvas.

The Italian-Moroccan athlete failed to beat the count from the referee to officially award the victory to the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative. This sequence was posted by ONE Championship on its Instagram account with the caption:

“PAYBACK 👑 Prajanchai exacts revenge on Joseph Lasiri to reclaim the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title! @prajanchai_pk”

That lethal elbow of Prajanchai left fans in awe and celebrated his sweet victory as Instagram users @ant_singha, @robertgreenyo, @senselessson, @yonnayakisoba, and @sante_le07 showed their admiration of him by commenting:

“Elbow from the gods 🔪🔪🔪”

“I fr wasn’t expecting that. Sad to see that happen to lasari”

“Wow, that was payback”

“Prajanchai was standing on business since the face offs 🤷🏽‍♀️ Lasiri should’ve heeded caution ⚠️”

“That sweet humble pie served nicely :)”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Prajanchai looks to have a dominant run in second world title reign

Prajanchai wants to erase the horror of his first world title reign. It only lasted for 10 months because it was cut short by Lasiri in May 2022 after giving up a third-round TKO loss on his first world title defense.

The 29-year-old Thai star captured the belt in his ONE Championship debut by beating the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via majority decision in July 2021 at ONE: Battleground.

He now awaits the next challenge from the best contenders in the 125-pound division. Prajanchai currently holds a 5-1 win-loss record under the world's largest martial arts organization.