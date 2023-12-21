“He was a big part of me” – Prajanchai credits rivalry with Sam-A molding him to become a great champion

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was immediately pitted against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in his ONE Championship debut in July 2021 at ONE: Battleground and eked out a victory against him via majority decision to become the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Unfortunately, his reign as the division’s king was cut short as Joseph Lasiri defeated him in his first world title defense at ONE 157, where he got TKO’ed in the third round. That has set Prajanchai up for a revenge tour, as he was able to win his next three bouts.

Among those fights, he has fought Sam-A once more for the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title and repeated a win by knocking him out in the second round in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Due to the battles he had with the 37-year-old Thai legend, he was able to learn a lot that helped him capture the coveted belt. The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative has given him his flowers to make him a great champion.

Prajanchai stated this in his most recent ONE Championship and stated:

“First I have to thank Sam-A, He was a big part of me being able to become a champion. Without him, I probably can’t do it.”

Prajanchai aims to become a two-time ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion

The 29-year-old Thai star has the opportunity to capture the undisputed gold he once held as he takes on his former tormentor, Joseph Lasiri, in a world title unification rematch on December 22 in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Prajanchai wants to exact revenge on the man who handed him his lone loss under the world’s largest martial arts organization and regain his place at the top of the division.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.