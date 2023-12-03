WATCH: Prajanchai shows off speed and accuracy heading into world title unification match against Joseph Lasiri

Before the calendar year shifts to 2024, the world’s largest martial arts organization has prepared a stacked card for December 22, as three world title fights will be on the line at ONE Friday Fights 46.

One of the world championships that is up for grabs is the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. The reigning world titleholder Joseph Lasiri defends it against the former world champion and now the division’s interim world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Before Prajanchai gets his hands on his former tormentor, ONE Championship has posted a video of his ongoing preparation for the title rematch, and they captioned it with:

“Rapid fire 🔥 Will it be repeat or revenge when Prajanchai rematches Joseph Lasiri in their ONE Strawweight Muay World Title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46? @prajanchai_pk”

The 29-year-old was throwing his signature combinations of powerful kicks, elbows, and punches. With his current form of possessing incredible speed and accuracy, he is looking to reclaim his throne against the same man who took it.

Since that shocking loss to ‘The Hurricane’ in their first meeting in May 2022 at ONE 157, he has picked up three successive wins over Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Akram Hamidi.

Prajanchai wants to prove that the loss to Joseph Lasiri was a fluke

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative was expected to get past Lasiri in their first meeting, but instead, he was on the receiving end of a massive upset that cost him his world championship.

But with the lessons learned from that match, he is now primed to take back the world title that catapulted him into superstardom. Apart from proving that his loss to Lasiri was a stroke of bad fortune, he wants to end this rematch in the most impressive way possible.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.