FREE FULL FIGHT: Thai sensation Prajanchai’s pulsating kickboxing war against Akram Hamidi

ONE Friday Fights 34, which was headlined by the mega showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22, 2023, is arguably the most stacked edition of the weekly event as it featured 11 fights with stars and exciting fights.

The strawweight kickboxing match between Prajanchai PK Saenchai and Akram Hamidi is among the most entertaining bouts of the card, as both athletes made their kickboxing debuts in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

This fight was reposted by ONE Championship on November 24, 2023, with the description:

“Before interim titleholder Prajanchai faces reigning king Joseph Lasiri in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his explosive kickboxing debut against Algerian ace Akram Hamidi at ONE Friday Fights 34!“

Coming into the match, Prajanchai was the former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and now holds the interim strawweight Muay Thai belt, while Hamidi made a successful ONE Friday Fights debut by scoring a TKO over Jomhod Auto Muay Thai in June 2023.

‘La Pepite’ opened up the fight with an aggressive approach and attempted an early head kick to his Thai counterpart. He continued to pressure Prajanchai in the first round through his punches and kick combinations, but counters and check hooks greeted him. Prajanchai also invested early in calf kicks to slow down the attack from Hamidi.

It was a close opening round and was basically a toss-up between the two. When the second round began, Prajanchai’s calf kicks had already paid dividends because Hamidi was slowed down, and his pressure was a bit tamed. Additionally, the power of his punches was reduced.

It was the perfect opportunity for the 29-year-old sensation to return the favor and attack the Algerian relentlessly with lethal punches and kicks. The turning point of the fight was also witnessed in the second round, as Prajanchai scored a knockdown in the last 10 seconds with a beautiful left hook to Hamidi’s chin that floored him. He was saved by the bell.

Needing a knockout in the third and final round, the Team Valente representative came out firing, but Prajanchai used his kicks to keep him at bay and eventually cruise to the unanimous decision victory. It was his fourth victory in ONE Championship.

Prajanchai will have an opportunity to reclaim his world title against Joseph Lasiri

After this fantastic performance against an up-and-coming contender, Prajanchai seemed ready for a world title rematch against former tormentor and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri.

Lasiri dethroned Prajanchai in May 2022 at ONE 157 via a third-round TKO finish. Prajanchai will have the opportunity to become a two-time ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and exact revenge on Lasiri on December 22, 2023, at ONE Friday Fights 46 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.