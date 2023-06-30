Prajanchai says he ‘wouldn’t take too long’ to unify belts with Joseph Lasiri

Prajanchai PK Saenchai is ready to run things back with Joseph Lasiri as soon as he’s healed up from his impressive second-round knockout against Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Prajanchai earned a second-straight victory over Sam-A and captured the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in the process. Next, he’ll look to unify that title with the division’s reigning undisputed champion, Joseph Lasiri. Speaking at a post-fight press event following his latest victory, Prajanchai had this to say about his inevitable world title unification clash against Lasiri:

“Well, first thing I want to say to Lasiri is I wouldn’t take too long because I would just have to go back to training, just heal my physical injuries, and then, I would be ready,” Prajanchai told members of the media.

Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri are no strangers to one another, having squared off inside the Circle at last year’s ONE 157. Prajanchai walked into the bout as the strawweight Muay Thai world champion, but after three rounds with ‘The Hurricane,’ he surrendered his 26 pounds of gold. Since then, Prajanchai has earned back-to-back victories over Kompet Fairtex and the aforementioned Sam-A. Those wins have landed him an opportunity to even the score with Lasiri and take back the strawweight crown.

Since capturing the world title, Joseph Lasiri is yet to defend it, instead opting to go for two-division glory by challenging ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE on Prime Video 4. ‘The Hurricane’ suffered a lopsided unanimous decision loss.

With his dreams of being a dual-world champion dashed for the moment, Lasiri will head back to strawweight in hopes of taking care of business against Prajanchai once again.

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

