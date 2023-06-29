Prajanchai chomping at the bit for a rematch with Joseph Lasiri: “I’m really eager to meet him”

With his impressive second-round knockout against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights 22, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is eager to run it back with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri.

With his 340th career win in the books, Prajanchai now holds two impressive wins over fellow Muay Thai legend Sam-A. If that weren’t enough, the victory also earned Prajanchai the interim ONE strawweight world title, booking him an inevitable world title unification showdown with the division’s reigning king, Joseph Lasiri.

Speaking at the ONE Friday Fight 22 post-fight press event, Prajanchai stopped short of suggesting that Lasiri was avoiding a fight but called into question why he was unable to defend his title, prompting the promotion to establish an interim title:

“Well, I wouldn’t say he’s avoiding the fight with me. I just don’t understand what’s the real reason behind him not defending his belt today,” Prajanchai said. “But, yeah, I’m really eager to meet him.”

Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri have stepped inside the circle against one another once before with ONE Championship gold on the line. In May 2022, the two strawweight standouts squared off with ‘The Hurricane’ scoring a third-round TKO against Prajanchai to capture the strawweight Muay Thai world title. Since then, Prajanchai has rattled off back-to-back wins, besting Kompetch Fairtex and the aforementioned Sam-A.

On the other side of the coin, you have Joseph Lasiri, who is yet to defend his strawweight title. Instead, ‘The Hurricane’ came up short in a bit to become a two-division ONE world champion, losing a decisive unanimous decision to flyweight fan favorite Rodtang Jitmuangnon. It now appears that Lasiri’s first world title defense will come against the same man he beat to capture the gold.

