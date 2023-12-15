WATCH: Joseph Lasiri brings the rhythm in preparation for world title unification match against rival Prajanchai

After daring and coming up short to become a two-division world champion, ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri is back in his natural weight class to prove that he is the undisputed 125-pound Muay Thai king.

Lasiri is set to meet former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and current interim world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, which will happen inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ahead of ‘The Hurricane’s’ winner-take-all rematch with the Thai star, he shared a short clip of his preparation on his Instagram account and captioned it with: (as translated in English)

“When you move in the direction of your goal, nothing can stop you. We've got a lot of fun in the world, but we've got a great deal of fun." #kickandpnch”

The Kick and Punch Milano representative was seen doing work on the pads, where he practices his own rhythm, which he intends to use against Prajanchai. He previously defeated him in May 2022 at ONE 157 via third-round TKO.

Joseph Lasiri wants to reassert his mastery of Prajanchai in world title unification match

When Lasiri fought Prajanchai for the first time, many thought that it would be a walk in the park for Prajanchai because Lasiri had already dropped five out of his seven matches under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

However, he engineered a massive upset victory that instantly skyrocketed his name to prominence. The 32-year-old Italian-Moroccan is out to prove that his win was no fluke and wants to repeat the same result from their first meeting.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.