FREE FULL FIGHT: Joseph Lasiri, Rocky Ogden trade bombs in absolute Muay Thai classic

Before becoming the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Joseph Lasiri figured in a back-and-forth scrap with Rocky Ogden in November 2020 at ONE: Inside the Matrix IV as they co-headlined the event, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

ONE Championship recently reposted this competitive fight on their YouTube channel and wrote:

“Before strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri defends his throne in a World Title unification bout against interim titleholder Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his razor-close victory over Australian warrior Rocky Ogden in 2020! “

Coming into this match, both Lasiri and Ogden are coming off losses in their previous bouts, and a win for either could regain their confidence and bring them to the win column, which made this fight a pivotal one.

The match started with Lasiri’s signature pressure, which forced Ogden on the backfoot as he moved forward with punches and elbow strikes. This continued in the opening round as ‘The Hurricane’ landed more significant strikes against his Australian opposition.

It was not a lopsided first round, though, because Ogden was able to land counters and leg kicks on Lasiri, however, the Italian-Moroccan athlete still bagged the round due to the visible damage he caused to Ogden’s face.

The second round was a completely different story because Ogden doubled down on the leg kicks and continuously attacked Lasiri’s lead leg with powerful strikes. Additionally, Ogden fully maximized his reach advantage to keep Lasiri at bay. He was able to even the match with his leg kicks and multiple hand combinations.

With a seemingly close fight and even rounds each, Lasiri came out of his corner firing. He replicated his success in the first round by pouring in the pressure, and Ogden finally showed signs of breaking down, and he rained down the heavy blows via the elbows and punches.

Eventually, Lasiri picked up the win via a close split decision call from the judges. It was his second victory in ONE Championship after previously beating Hiroki Akimoto.

Lasiri to defend ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against Prajanchai

Lasiri will once again co-headline a fight card in ONE Championship as he rematches former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion and the division’s interim world champion Prajanchai on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

It will be the 32-year-old’s first world title defense since scoring a gigantic upset of the Thai star in May 2022 via third-round TKO at ONE 157. Lasiri wants to reassert his mastery over him and continue his reign as the division’s king.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.