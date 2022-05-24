"If you work hard you can do anything" - How World Champion Joseph Lasiri went from 0-4 to so much more

At ONE 157, Lasiri was to face the toughest test of his career. He had 42 wins and 12 losses to his record and was scheduled to face reigning champion Prajanchai P.K. Saenchai, who held 338 wins and 52 losses in his professional career starting at age 14.

Prajanchai has held multiple titles in stadiums in Thailand, the ONE Championship title, among others. The fighter is an expert in the striking arts after spending a lifetime in the sport.

The combat sports world doubted Joseph Lasiri. However, coming into the title fight, Lasiri talked big plans. Even being so bold as to say he wanted to push the champion so hard that Prajanchai would quit. Something that has never happened before in nearly 400 bouts.

“My focus will be to make Prajanchai quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear." - Joseph Lasiri

He had very few supporters going into this fight as most pundits assumed he could not stand in front of a great fighter such as Prajanchai, and he could never make his opponent quit. Even the champion Prajanchai gave him little respect and said that in the fight he should have little to worry about.

From the opening bell of round one, it was clear this was the new Joseph Lasiri. He pushed champion Prajanchai to land well and stay aggressive. He refused to take the stool between rounds 1 and 2 and had a huge smile on his face.

Early in round 2 it was a closely contested bout, which meant Lasiri had already performed better than most people expected. At the midpoint of the round, Joseph landed an uppercut which changed the tone of the fight. No longer closely contested, Lasiri began to dominate.

Prajanchai was bloodied and retreating. Lasiri began to land more strikes on his opponent and his confidence began to grow. The Italian challenger landed better and more strikes in round 3 as well. It was clear that he was in control and hurting his opponent.

After a dominant round 3 for Lasiri, the champion took enough. His corner implored him not to, and the officials were confused as to what was happening. But Lasiri pushed Prajanchai to quit. Between rounds 3 and 4 of their championship match, Prajanchai gave up his title on the stool. Shockingly, Lasiri pushed the champion to quit.

Joseph Lasiri claims the ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title with a SHOCKING third-round TKO of Prajanchai PK.Saenchai



Joseph Lasiri, unable to focus on school, too small for football, struggled to support his family, could scarcely get a win in ONE, and has now pushed the Thai champion to quit and give up his title on the stool. He has proved to doubters and his opponent truly who is the best striker. Prajanchai is no longer the champion. Joseph Lasiri is the new king.

He held the title with a massive smile, cheering and singing with his team. In the post fight press conference he said:

"Thay only say, 'Joseph Lasiri cannot fight Prajanchai.' I know before the Interview. I know that people think about this... My goal was to come here and prove myself and to other people that if you work hard you can do anything. Because of your emotion and personality." - Joseph Lasiri

