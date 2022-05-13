"I don't think I have anything to worry about" - Prajanchai on Joseph Lasiri's skillset ahead of ONE 157 title defense

Muay Thai champion Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym is putting his title on the line against Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157. The Thai-born champion doesn't sound too worried about his Italian opponent.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker of SportskeedaMMA, Prajanchai said that he keeps a close eye on the strawweight Muay Thai fighters in ONE Championship. The strawweight champion explained:

"Of course, I have watched all of the athletes in my division. Not just only Joseph Lasiri but all of them in my division. I keep stalking them, watching their training through their personal Instagram, time to time, whenever I am free."

However, he stated that he pays special attention to his ONE 157 title challenger, 'The Hurricane' Joseph Lasiri. The Thai-champion added:

"But for Joseph I spend some more time [watching him] than other athletes because he is coming to me in my next fight. I don't think I have anything to worry about. But what I've seen so far, his strength is knee strikes... I [am] very, very well prepared... In the fight I won't underestimate him at all."

He also mentioned that fighting with the smaller four ounce gloves in Muay Thai creates more opportunities and makes the fight tougher.

ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship will be on the line on May 20 when Prajanchai faces Lasiri in the co-main event.

Joseph Lasiri talks Prajanchai ahead of ONE 157

The champion sounds as though he is not too worried coming into his title bout at ONE 157. However, his challenger, Joseph Lasiri, understands the weight of this fight.

Lasiri has held titles elsewhere, but said none of them matter. The only one that means anything is the ONE Championship Muay Thai title.

The Italian Muay Thai fighter spoke with Tim Wheaton on Kickin' It, saying:

"I am focused on the world title. For me it's everything... It's everything, an opportunity for a world title... Now the world title against this opponent is everything for me. Now I am focused only for this title... For me, [on] the 20th of May, not thinking about my ex-titles. I am going there like this is my first title shot."

The two Muay Thai strikers will face off on ONE 157's co-main event on May 20, and the winner will walk away with ONE Championship gold.

