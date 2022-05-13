"I want to have a chance to compete in kickboxing" - Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on eyeing more ONE Super Series gold

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai has set lofty goals for this year. First, he wants to defend his ONE Muay Thai strawweight title at ONE 157 against Joseph Lasiri.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA, the 27-year-old discussed his plans for the rest of the year. On May 20, he would like to defend his Muay Thai championship and afterwards, he wants to move to kickboxing. He said:

"My goal this year, after I compete in the ONE 157 event... I want to have a chance to compete in kickboxing as well. Kickboxing I'm strong with as well. If I get a chance from ONE Championship, I want to try. Because now I hold ONE Championship strawweight world champion belt. I want to move myself to try kickboxing as well, then we'll see from there. It's going to be fun if I can."

The Thai champion is currently fighting in the Muay Thai strawweight division. If he is looking at strawweight kickboxing, there is currently no champion in that division. The last champion was Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, who vacated the title when he retired shortly after his loss to the Bangkok native.

However, before he jumps into a new sport, the current Muay Thai strawweight king has a major title defense ahead of him at ONE 157.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri on May 20

The Muay Thai strawweight champion has collected titles in every organization he has competed in. These include both the Rajadamnern and Lumpinee Stadium titles. At ONE 157, he will put his ONE Championship title on the line against Joseph Lasiri.

'The Hurricane' has won his last two bouts in ONE Championship to earn his top contender position. In his last fight, he knocked out Asahi Shinagawa in the first round.

On May 20, Joseph Lasiri is looking to end the champion's reign. Here's what he said in an interview with ONE:

“Everyone who practices Muay Thai knows Prajanchai. He has a unique and elegant style. I am a huge fan of his, but what I have in front me now is the opportunity of a lifetime... My focus will be to make Prajanchai quit, mentally. I will not focus on his boxing skills, but I will focus on imposing a super-high rhythm that even a champion like Prajanchai cannot bear."

Watch Joseph Lasiri take on the defending champion on May 20 at ONE 157 for the Muay Thai strawweight title. Depending on the result, we may see the Thai champion in kickboxing later in 2022.

