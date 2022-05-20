ONE 157 preview and predictions: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai vs. Joseph Lasiri

While fans await the main event of ONE 157, the co-main event between Prajanchai PK.Saenchai and Joseph Lasiri is also one to watch out for.

Prajanchai is set to put his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title on the line against the No.1-ranked Joseph Lasiri this Friday, May 20, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The fight will be Prajanchai’s first world title defense since seizing the belt from the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao last year, and Lasiri is a more than worthy opponent.

Let’s take a look at what the Sportskeeda ONE Championship team thinks about this exciting co-main event matchup.

Ben Imperial: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai via fourth-round TKO

Joseph Lasiri has been on a roll since moving down to strawweight and looks like a different fighter than in his first four matches in ONE Championship. I think he’s found the best weight class to thrive in.

However, Prajanchai is a monster with almost 400 bouts to his name. He demolished Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in his first bout in the promotion and, as scary as it sounds, he could be even better this time around.

I believe that this match will be full of action right from the opening bell, with both fighters slugging it out to test each other’s power. I don’t believe the fight will see the scorecards.

Vince Richards: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai via third-round KO/TKO

This match will be a certified barnburner between two Muay Thai artists who want nothing more than to showcase a potent offensive arsenal. Joseph Lasiri has found his form in ONE Championship after moving to strawweight, taking wins over Asahi Shinagawa and Rocky Ogden.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai, meanwhile, has just one fight in the promotion. However, it was a masterclass against Thai icon Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

A win like that is sure to improve Prajanchai both mentally and physically. Already a master of his craft, it’s safe to say that Prajanchai will head into ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot an even better fighter.

James de Rozario: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai via fourth-round TKO

Lasiri’s relentless forward pressure has caused loads of trouble for his opponents in his past matches. However, the defending world champion shouldn’t have an issue countering the Italian’s aggressive style.

Prajanchai wouldn't mind playing second fiddle to the top-ranked star, and when he counters, he should be able to dig into his rival’s defense with his precise fists or crisp kicks.

The Italian has a tendency to drop his guard when he’s in ‘attack mode’. If the Thai world champion can catch him during a close exchange, expect him to floor his rival with a couple of boxing combinations for a knockdown or perhaps even a knockout.

Atilano Diaz: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai by fifth-round knockout

There’s no doubting Prajanchai in this fight. His performance against a legend in Sam-A in 2021 was extraordinary. While Joseph Lasiri is a capable veteran, he’s simply going to be outgunned by the much more experienced Thai fighter.

Prajanchai’s technique is as fluid as it gets, and he has very few weaknesses, if any. Lasiri will put up a good fight, like he always does. However, he just doesn’t have enough in the toolbox to deal with Prajanchai’s myriad weapons.

I think this is going to be an exciting fight, and one that will end in the final stanza, with Prajanchai coming out on top.

Result: Prajanchai PK.Saenchai 4, Joseph Lasiri 0

