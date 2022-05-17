Watch: Prajanchai's crowning moment In ONE Championship

Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym will be fighting at ONE 157, where he'll look to defend his ONE Championship title. Ahead of his May 20 title defense, viewers were given a chance catch up on the crowning moment of Prajanchai's Muay Thai career.

ONE Championship recently shared his 2021 fight against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. The victory saw the 27-year-old capture gold.

After the bout, Sam-A announced that he was retiring from active competition. He later came out of retirement for another Muay Thai fight in 2022.

When he captured the ONE title, it meant the world to Prajanchai. Here's what he said in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"I heard from my managers that ONE wanted to do a contract with me. That was an exciting moment after I signed... Sam-A is going to defend his belt. And then finally, I win, I win that fight. It's beyond my expectations. It's really, really beyond my expectations... I didn't think that it could happen, but I made it and I'm proud of myself... This is the reward for me, for my Thai people... I'm really, really happy. I want to keep that belt with me as long as I can."

ONE Muay Thai strawweight champion Prajanchai will put his title on the line against Italian fighter Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157 on May 20.

Prajanchai vs. Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157

Italian-born challenger Lasiri will be looking to take the championship title that the Thai fighter has worked so hard for. In an interview with Fighters First, Lasiri explained how much this title shot means to him.

"I am focused on the world title. For me it's everything. Because I've been training Muay Thai since I was 17 years old, and now I'm 30... It's everything, an opportunity for a world title... Now the world title against this opponent is everything for me."

Lasiri earned his title shot when he won his most recent bout against Asahi Shinagawa via first-round knockout. He has collected many titles, including in WBC Muay Thai and more around Europe, but the ONE belt is the one that means the most to him.

The Thai champion, meanwhile, holds a record of 338-51-3 and has held stadium titles in both Rajadamnern and Lumpinee. He will not be giving up his ONE title easily.

The two expert Muay Thai fighters will meet at ONE 157 on May 20.

