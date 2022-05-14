"Want to keep that belt with me as long as I can" - Prajanchai on winning a world title in his ONE Championship debut

Titleholder Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym is very proud of his ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship belt. He will be looking to defend it with full force at ONE 157 against Joseph Lasiri.

In an interview with SportskeedaMMA, Prajanchai discussed winning his ONE Muay Thai title against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and how much that experience meant to him.

"I heard from my managers that ONE wanted to do a contract with me. That was an exciting moment after I signed. My first fight I am going to compete with Sam-A [Gaiyanghadao]. Sam-A is going to defend his belt. And then finally, I win, I win that fight. It's beyond my expectations. It's really, really beyond my expectations... I didn't think that it could happen, but I made it and I'm proud of myself... This is the reward for me, for my Thai people."

It may have been his debut in ONE Championship but he was far from an amateur. He had held titles in the Rajadamnern Stadium and Lumpinee Stadium plus boasted a professional record with over 330 career victories before entering ONE.

This championship title means a lot to him. At ONE 157, he will look to defend it proudly and keep it for years to come. He said:

"I'm really, really happy. I want to keep that belt with me as long as I can."

Prajanchai vs Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157

At ONE 157, the co-main event will be a title match for the ONE Muay Thai Strawweight Championship between reigning champion Prajanchai and 'The Hurricane' Joseph Lasiri.

Coming into this match, the Thai-born champion says he feels confident and ready. To SportskeedaMMA, he said:

"This fight, I have even more confidence in my performance... With my upcoming fight, I want to try my best. I am even more focused, even more than last time."

The Italian-born fighter Joseph Lasiri is entering this fight with a first-round knockout in his last bout. Ahead of his championship match at ONE 157, Lasiri explained that he wants to earn the title for himself and his people. In an interview with ONE, he said:

“I will not enter the Circle thinking about my opponent. I will go there with the mindset of achieving my goal. I will go there to bring something important home for all the people who helped me to get here.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship is the NEW ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, edging Sam-A by majority decision! #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship Prajanchaiis the NEW ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, edging Sam-A by majority decision! Prajanchai 🇹🇭 is the NEW ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion, edging Sam-A by majority decision! 🏆 #ONEBattleground #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/YJRQ49eISl

