"In the Grand Prix, I would go for Rodtang" - Prajanchai PK.Saenchai on the flyweight Muay Thai tournament 

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai picked fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon to clean the field and come away victorious in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix.

Rodtang will take on Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals of the Muay Thai tournament at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20 which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

In an interview with Dylan Bowker for ONE Championship, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai said Rodtang has both the tools and the experience to sepearate himself from the competition:

“After I saw the list, for me to be honest I would not worry about Rodtang at all. Rodtang’s got it all. He fights a lot of the top stars and athletes in Thailand. He fights with a lot of the big stars, so there’s nothing to worry about him.”

Rodtang has an incredible 267-42-10 career record and is undefeated in all 10 of his Muay Thai matches under ONE Championship.

His run in the promotion saw him become the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion when he beat Jonathan Haggerty in August 2019. He has since defended the strap four times, including a rematch against 'The General' in January 2020.

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai said he’s also looking forward to watching Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Panpayak Jitmuangnon, who are scheduled for an alternate Grand Prix bout, in the tournament.

The strawweight Muay Thai king said Panpayak and Superlek resemble Rodtang in their styles. The Grand Prix, however, is still Rodtang’s to take:

“Superlek and Panpayak, I think are a bit lesser [versions] of Rodtang so we need to see in the fight. I can’t say yes or no for now, but for the Grand Prix I would go with Rodtang.”

Prajanchai PK.Saenchai wants a tournament in his division

While there haven’t been any official announcements about it, Prajanchai is looking forward to his division getting its own Grand Prix tournament.

Despite already ruling his division, Prajanchai PK.Saenchai doesn’t mind joining a tournament that will match up the best strawweight Muay Thai artists against each other.

Prajanchai said he’d love for ONE Championship to stage a tournament for his division since it would allow him to gain valuable experience competing against the best Muay Thai artists in his weight class:

“Yes, I would love to. I’m waiting for it because, I think, competing in the Grand Prix is fun. It’s exciting and I can gain more experience. I would love to have it one day in ONE Championship.”

Edited by David Andrew