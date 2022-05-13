"With the small gloves, anything can happen" - Prajanchai on Petchmorakot vs. Jimmy Vienot title fight at ONE 157

Prajanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym will have his hands full when he looks to defend his title against Italian fighter Joseph Lasiri in the co-main event for ONE 157.

The main event fight of this May 20 fight card is Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, planning to defend his ONE Muay Thai Featherweight Championship against the French Muay Thai striker Jimmy Vienot.

In a recent interview with Dylan Bowker for Sportskeeda MMA, the Thai champion discussed the main event fight of the card. He explained that Vienot is a very dangerous and experienced fighter. Particularly with the small gloves, this fight could go either way:

"Let me talk about [the] main event - Petchmorakot vs. Jimmy Vienot. Jimmy Vienot he is from France and has been competing in Thailand for a very, very long time. You know, he is quite a talented Muay Thai athlete. Everyone kind of knows him in Thailaind... With the small gloves, anything can happen. Petchmorakot will need to be very, very well prepared for Jimmy Vienot, because in just one blink he can knock out Petchmorakot."

Prajanchai's opponent, 'The Hurricane' Lasiri, said he prefers smaller gloves. The ONE Muay Thai strawweight championship will be on the line during Prajanchai vs. Lasiri, and their ONE 157 showdown will be with the smaller gloves.

Speaking of Lasiri, the Thai champion said:

"In the fight anything can happen, I won't underestimate him."

Prajanchai discusses the Muay Thai Grand Prix

In the main and co-main event fights of ONE 157 are two Muay Thai championship fights. The rest of the fight event is packed with Muay Thai action as well.

May 20 will see the first round of the ONE Muay Thai flyweight Grand Prix. The tournament features quality fighters such as Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Rodtang Jitmuangnon competing, with Panpayak Jitmuangnon competing for an alternate position.

Regarding the Grand Prix, the Thai champion said:

"I would not worry about Rodtang at all. Because Rodtang, he's got it all... He fights with a lot of big stars and tough athletes. So [there's] nothing to worry about with him. But for Superlek [Kiatmoo9] and Panpayak [Jitmuangnon], their performance is a bit less than Rodtang's. So we'll need to see in the fight... In the Grand Prix I would go for Rodtang."

The ONE Championship fight event ONE 157 will be live on May 20.

Listen to Prajanchai's full interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Edited by Avinash Tewari