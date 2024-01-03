Combat sports veterans know all too well that their time atop the mountain can end at any given moment. The same can be said for those looking to become the next big thing and rising Muay Thai star Phetjeeja is more than happy to take on the challenge.

ONE Championship fans last saw Phetjeeja in the promotion’s final card of 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46 in a star-making bout against kickboxing megastar Anissa Meksen.

The bout marked the Thai youngster’s pro kickboxing debut and while many were quick to count her out prior to fight night, Phetjeeja wanted to prove a point to those doubting her. She certainly did so in spectacular fashion by pulling out a unanimous decision win to claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja opened up on the pressure leading up to the fight against Meksen.

“I do agree that I was the underdog because physically and speed [wise], she was more superior than me," Phetjeeja said. "And yeah, I feel she is very strong. I feel her skills are really unmatched and it's not the same like Muay Thai. You can’t use any elbows and stuff and the rules were a bit more tailored in her favor.”

Phetjeeja is also gunning for Muay Thai world title

Following her triumphant showing against Meksen, the 22-year-old believes that she has made her case to challenge for the Muay Thai equivalent of the belt that she currently holds after stellarly fending off Meksen.

If she can unify the ONE atomweight kickboxing world titles against Janet Todd, Phetjeeja will make good on following the footsteps of her idol Stamp Fairtex- the first-ever three-sport champion in ONE Championship’s illustrious history.

To do so, she must also beat reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.