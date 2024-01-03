“She is the toughest fighter I have fought” – Phetjeeja credits Anissa Meksen for bringing out the best in her

A veteran of over 200 professional fights, Thai sensation Phetjeeja considers her most recent fight against veteran Algerian-French fighter Anissa Meksen as her toughest so far.

‘The Queen’ took on 35-year-old Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 in Thailand, winning by unanimous decision to claim the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.

Phetjeeja is now looking to unify the atomweight kickboxing belts at some point this year in a unification bout against reigning divisional queen Janet Todd of the United States.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the 22-year-old Team Mehdo Zatout standout talked about the significance of the Meksen fight in her flourishing martial arts career, particularly how it brought the best in her, saying:

“For now, I feel Anissa Meksen would be tougher [than Janet Todd]. She has got the speed, toughness, and everything. She has got all that. So I feel she is the toughest fighter I have [fought] in my career.”

Against Meksen, Phetjeeja had to be on top of her game right from the get-go with her opponent taking the fight to her immediately.

The Thai star made inroads in the next two rounds with her punch-kick combinations to swing the tide in her favor. In the fourth and fifth frames, Meksen tried to pick up her pace and looked for booming hits. But the hometown bet was ready for them, allowing her to hold on for the big win.

The victory took her record to 207-6 and 5-0 in ONE Championship.

Phetjeeja stays grounded despite ONE success

Thai champion martial artist Phetjeeja has seen her kickboxing career surge in frenetic fashion in 2023 but she remains grounded amid all of it.

Recently claimed the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title, ‘The Queen’ shared that success has hardly changed her perspective as a fighter as she remains go-getting and appreciative of the people who have helped her be where she is now in her career.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post back in July, she spoke about it, saying:

“Well, the thing is, I have always been this way and I always want to be as friendly as possible to all my fans, the supporters, and the people I know. So I just want to stay this way.”

Phetjeeja made her ONE debut in March last year and has won all of her five fights since, including back in December at ONE Friday Fights 46 where she won the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world title.