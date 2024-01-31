“That would be fun” – Muay Thai star Jackie Buntan willing to compete in ONE’s unique mixed-rules matches

Boxing Works standout Jackie Buntan would love to test herself in one of ONE Championship’s groundbreaking mixed-rules matchups.

The promotion first dipped its toe into the deep end of mixed-rules matchmaking with a critically acclaimed clash between current flyweight world champions Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE X in March 2022. ONE followed that up with a special rules boxing bout between Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonkask and strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan at ONE Fight Night 14 in September.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA, Jackie Buntan shared her interest in doing a mixed-rules bout, though she’s not keen on doing anything that involves ground fighting.

“Yeah, Wondergirl and Panda did the special rules boxing, definitely interested in that,” Buntan said. “Not interested in MMA, obviously I don’t train any ground stuff. But if it’s special rules boxing, I think that would be fun and something I’d love to do.”

Would you like to see Jackie Butan test her skill set in a mixed-rules superfight?

ONE 165 delivers another exciting mixed-rules clash between Nieky Holzken and ‘Sexyama’

ONE Championship delivered yet another exciting mixed-rules superfight at ONE 165 in Toyko as four-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken returned to take on combat sports legend Yoshihiro Akiyama. The bout was a mix of boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, but we never got past the first stage as Holzken scored a vicious first-round KO of ‘Sexyama.’

It was the 94th career victory for Holzken who climbed back into the win column following a unanimous decision loss to Arian Sadikovic in June.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.