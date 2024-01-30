“I trained very explosively” – Nieky Holzken made sure he didn’t head into MMA round with ‘Sexyama’

The striking accuracy and power of Nieky Holzken was on show this past weekend at ONE 165, where he made quick work of ‘Sexyama.’

The two veterans met in a first-of-its-kind mixed rules super fight, with the Dutch kickboxing legend having a clear advantage in the early stages.

Opening with a round of boxing, the fight was then set to switch over to Muay Thai in the second with a third round of MMA presenting a big threat to Holzken if the fight got there.

In order to stop the fight from ever getting out of his comfort zone, ‘The Natural’ revealed that he specifically tailored his short training camp to put the emphasis on closing the show during the striking rounds.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Holzken spoke on the adaptations him and his team had made in training camp leading into the fight. He said:

“I'm feeling very good. This is what I was training for. It was a short notice fight, only three weeks, so I trained very explosively and yeah it was the first round boxing, second round Muay Thai, third round MMA, I didn't want to go to the third round so yeah we trained on very explosive training and to knock him out in the first and the second round.”

Watch the full interview below:

Nieky Holzken is still a huge threat against anyone willing to stand and bang with him

Results may not have always gone the way of Nieky Holzken in recent times, but nobody can discredit the fact that he has been fighting at the highest level.

The difference between Holzken and 'Sexyama' was clear to see from the very start, as Holzken picked his shots beautifully to end the fight without ever needing to switch up his approach.

ONE Championship fans can rewatch all the action from ONE 165 via the on-demand replay available at watch.onefc.com.