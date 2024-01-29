It’s no secret that Dutch striking legend Nieky Holzken loves taking on new challenges.

‘The Natural’ displayed his desire to test his limits by agreeing to a special mixed-rules bout against a fellow combat sports icon, Yoshihiro ‘Sexyama’ Akiyama, at ONE 165 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo last Sunday.

Japanese fans were treated to a unique format for this legend vs. legend showdown, as the bout was contested under different rulesets per round, in boxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, respectively.

Holzken, though, made sure it didn’t go past the punches-only portion, as he took out ‘Sexyama’ in the opening round with a vicious knockout.

The Netherlands native sent the MMA veteran to the canvas with a pinpoint left hook with under two minutes left in round 1.

‘Sexyama’ showed great resolve and survived the count, but not for long. Nieky Holzken, who has a 14-1 professional boxing record, smelled blood in the waters and ended the match with a brutal right cross.

In his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson, Holzken thanked ONE for giving him the opportunity to participate in an amazing spectacle and expressed his willingness to compete in similar bouts moving forward.

The multi-time kickboxing world champion said:

“I really want to do these kinds of fights more, this is entertainment. First round, boxing with shoes, then we take the shoes out go Muay Thai, then go MMA. I think this is very exciting for everyone who loves combat sports and I would like to thank ONE Championship and Mr. Chatri [Sityodtong].”

What’s next for Nieky Holzken?

With over 100 matches and 94 career victories on his decorated resume, Nieky Holzken has practically seen it all and has paid his dues in the combat sports world.

The 40-year-old also holds knockout wins over dangerous strikers like Cosmo Alexandre, Elliot Compton, and John Wayne Parr under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Given the warm reception that ONE’s innovative mixed-rules fights have received so far, we’ll definitely see more of these contests in the upcoming cards.

By the looks of it, Nieky Holzken is all for it. Who would you like to see him fight against next?