ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru - Who won the $50,000 bonuses?

ONE Championship’s long-awaited return to Tokyo, Japan delivered a night of spectacular finishes and a slew of $50,000 bonuses. Which fighters walked away with a win and some extra cash in their pocket?

‘The Lion Killer’ Garry Tonon delivered the first finish of the evening, scoring a first-round rear-naked choke submission over former two-division titleholder Martin Nguyen. Tonon earned his third-straight victory and further established himself as the No. 1 ranked featherweight contender in ONE Championship.

For his impressive performance, the ONE CEO awarded him the first $50,000 bonus of the evening.

Former three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion Marat Grigorian was the next recipient of a $50,000 bonus after landing a brutal body blow on his opponent, Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, in the third round of an entertaining back-and-forth battle inside Ariake Arena.

It was an impressive performance by Grigorian who got back into the win column following a loss to ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov in his last outing.

Keeping the finishes coming, Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken needed less than one round to finish MMA legend Yoshihiro Akiyama in their special rules superfight. In the opening round, held under boxing rules, Holzken put his striking skills on display, blasting ‘Sexyama’ with a vicious right hook less than two minutes into the bout. Akiyama got back to his feet but was unable to continue, forcing the referee to call for the stoppage.

Speaking with Mitch Chilson in the ring, Holzken discovered that he would be the third straight fighter on the night to earn a $50,000 bonus for his highlight-reel-worthy finish.

Japanese MMA icon added another $50,000 bonus to his illustrious career after scoring a first-round neck crank submission over short-notice replacement and former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

In the main event of the evening, defending ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek successfully defended his title against K-1 legend Takeru Segawa in a five-round masterpiece. After 15 minutes of back-and-forth action, ‘The Kicking Machine’ was declared the winner via unanimous decision. Following his hard-fought victory, Superlek received the final $50,000 bonus of the night.

Which bonus-winning performance was your favorite at ONE 165 in Tokyo?