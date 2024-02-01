The next generation of fighters have a ton of inspiration to draw from as the combat sports scene has seen athletes from all walks of life make combat sports their life, and a rising Muay Thai star has taken that to heart.

Jackie Buntan has been viewed as one of ONE Championship’s blue-chip prospects after putting together an impressive 5-1 record since making her promotional debut in 2021.

Buntan would see early success by defeating Thailand’s Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, then followed it up with wins over Ekaterina Vandaryeva and Daniela Lopez in quick succession - all of it happening in less than eight months into her ONE Championship run.

That would propel her to face Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 in April 2022 for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship, though eventually lost via unanimous decision.

Since then, she strung together a two-fight winning streak against Amber Kitchen and Diandra Martin, with the latter being her first knockout victory in ONE Championship.

The Filipino-American has left fans wanting for more and it appears that her return to the ONE Circle is imminent after teasing the fans on Instagram:

“I think it’s time to clock back in to work 🤔”

Fans clamoring for Buntan vs. Sundell 2

With her proving that the hype around her was real ahead of the first Sundell match, a rematch was quickly instituted for ONE Fight Night 14 in September last year, though she pulled out due to personal reasons.

That has definitely not stopped her supporters from hoping to see them fight again, and with her latest hint on social media, it might just happen this year.

At 26 years old, the sky's the limit for the Boxing Works product, and there will be no shortage of action for when she does return to the ONE Circle.