“She needs that rematch with Sundell” - Fans call for world title sequel between Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell

Jackie Buntan had a dream debut in ONE Championship in February 2021 when she fought Nat Jaroonsak at ONE: Fists of Fury, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium as she won via unanimous decision.

The Filipino-American displayed a masterful performance against ‘Wondergirl’ to announce her arrival in the world’s largest martial arts organization. ONE Championship reflected on her spectacular performance by posting the highlights of the fight.

It was published on November 20, 2023, and was captioned:

“A spectacular ONE debut ⚡👊 Who should Jackie Buntan face next”

Because of her great showing, fans quickly called for a world title rematch between Buntan and ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell. Instagram users @getahomequick, @jahumakekoa, @limktg_7132, and @orionjdm led the comment section with demands to see a sequel, with their remarks of:

“Rematch vs Sundell.”

“@onechampionship why don’t we have a rematch of Buntan v Sundell”

“Jackie “Hands” Buntan! 🇺🇸 🔥 🇵🇭 🔥 She deserves her rematch with Smilla; “The Hurricane” is a different kind of beast and game plan needs to be on point for rematch”

“She needs that rematch with Sundell.”

‘The Hurricane’ won the first meeting against Buntan in April 2022 at ONE 156 via unanimous decision to capture the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world title. Sundell has stayed undefeated by beating Milana Bjelogrlic and ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Jackie Buntan on trail to get another world title shot against Smilla Sundell

Since absorbing that tough loss to Sundell, the 26-year-old has picked up back-to-back wins against Amber Kitchen (unanimous decision in December 2022) and Diandra Martin (first-round TKO in May 2023) to remain on course for another world title run.

The Boxing Works representative is ready to be back in action, whether the promotion gives her another contender or hands her a second shot at the world title. Either way, Buntan’s return will be very much welcomed by fans, as she is one of the most exciting fighters on the roster.