Jackie Buntan expects teammate Janet Todd to beat Phetjeeja in "a great fight between two great athletes"

Former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Jackie Buntan is not only excited to get back inside the ring on March 8 at ONE Fight Night 20 against Martine Michieletto, but she is also looking forward to seeing her teammate Janet Todd retain her world title against Pheetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom.

Buntan and Todd are ready to excite the fans inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and aim for a perfect 2-0 night for their team at Boxing Works in California.

The American sensation recently had a catch-up with Sportskeeda MMA and talked about the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion’s preparation.

Jackie Buntan is confident that Todd will get the job done against the tough challenge from Pheetjeja, as she claimed:

“She's feeling great, feeling confident as she always does, going into every match. It's going to be a great fight between two great athletes but I'm confident in Janet's skill set and ability and everything to come out on top.”

See the interview below:

The 26-year-old star is coming off a first-round TKO finish of Diandara Martin in May 2023 at ONE Fight Night 10, which marked her fifth victory in ONE Championship.

Jackie Buntan looks to sustain momentum against Martine Michieletto to earn rematch with Smilla Sundell

Prior to her victory against Martin, Jackie Buntan had previously recorded four wins by beating Amber Kitchen, Daniela Lopez, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Nat Jaroonsak. That was before Sundell defeated her during their world title fight in April 2022 at ONE 156.

If Buntan gets past her upcoming Italian opponent, she will have a solid case to call for a world title rematch with Sundell and get her second opportunity to finally strike gold under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Fight Night 20 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.