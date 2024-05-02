Smilla Sundell weighs in on the clash of styles between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen: "It's going to be an interesting fight"

Smilla Sundell gave her opinion on the upcoming kickboxing fight between Jackie Buntan and Anissa Meksen.

In April 2022, Sundell defeated Buntan by unanimous decision for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title. Since then, the American has bounced back with three consecutive wins in "The Art of Eight Limbs" against Amber Kitchen, Diandra Martin, and Martine Michieletto.

On July 5, Buntan will temporarily leave Muay Thai for a massive opportunity to face Anissa Meksen for the inaugural ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world title. The 26-year-old's former opponent, Smilla Sundell, discussed the matchup at ONE Fight Night 23 by saying this during an interview with Sportskeeda:

"I think that's a very tough pick. Anissa has her kickboxing background while Jackie is good all-around, I know her boxing is very good. It's going to be an interesting fight."

ONE Fight Night 23 will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with Buntan vs. Meksen in the main event. The July 5 fight card featuring Ok Rae Yoon vs. Alibeg Rasulov (welterweight MMA) can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Smilla Sundell stripped of ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title for missing weight

On Friday, May 3, Smilla Sundell was scheduled to defend her ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova. Unfortunately, Sundell missed weight and was forced to vacate her throne, making Diachkova the only one eligible to win the strap.

Earlier today, Nicolas Atkin of Sportskeeda reported that Diachkova hasn't agreed to a catchweight (126.5 pounds) bout to headline ONE Fight Night 22. Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing situation.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live from Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Similar to ONE Fight Night 23, North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the event for free on Friday.