"I want to be the best version of myself" - Smilla Sundell dreams of three-sport supremacy like her teammate Stamp

Reigning and undisputed ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden wants to follow in the footsteps of her senior and Fairtex Training Center teammate, atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp is a three-sport world champion, winning belts across MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. And Sundell wants to replicate that feat and even one-up her Thai contemporary.

She told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I think I just want to be the best version of myself and I want to have the kickboxing belt. I also want the MMA belt as well in the future."

Hold the Muay Thai, kickboxing...and MMA belts together? If anyone can do it, Sundell surely can.

Sundell returns this weekend to defend her strawweight Muay Thai gold against streaking Russian 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova in the main event at ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tawanchai praises Smilla Sundell after training with her: "I believe in Smilla's skills"

It's nice to know that the admiration isn't one-sided. Tawanchai, the reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, also has some high praise for 19-year-old 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell after training with the Swedish phenom at Fairtex.

He told Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview:

"Although Natalia is a strong fighter, I still believe in Smilla's skills. She's disciplined and very strong. I think she can secure this victory."

Sounds like Tawanchai has his money on Sundell beating Natalia Diachkova this weekend.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video as it happens.