WATCH: Strawweight Muay Thai queen Smilla Sundell's perfect and brutal run in ONE Championship

There truly is something amazing in seeing the next generation of fighters making their mark in combat sports and ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell is among those leading the charge.

'The Hurricane' has certainly lived up to her moniker after breezing through Diandra Martin to the tune of a TKO win in her promotional debut. Soon after, she claimed the world title by dominating Jackie Buntan via unanimous decision.

Sundell would follow up that performance with another unanimous decision outing against Milana Bjelogrlic and another TKO win - this time in defense of her strawweight Muay Thai world title against Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.

Relive Sundell's four big wins thus far in her ONE Championship career below:

Sundell is stepping back inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 22 on Friday, May 3 as she defends her strawweight Muay Thai world title against Natalia Diachkova.

At just 19 years old, it can be argued that Sundell has barely scratched the surface of her potential and will look to make good on her promise of stardom by defeating Diachkova inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Smilla Sundell comments on Natalia Diachkova's fearsome power

To prepare for a world title defense, the champion must fully be aware of who they will be fighting and Sundell has not been one to shy away from talking about Diachkova's performances under ONE Friday Fights.

Here's what Sundell said about 'Karelian Lynx' in an interview with ONE Championship:

"I watched all her Friday Fights. Very quick finishes in most of them, so it's very hard to say how it will be if it goes longer than one round. But yeah, she's strong and has good boxing."

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.