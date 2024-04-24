ONE Fight Night 22: Natalia Diachkova eager to display true form in Smilla Sundell world title fight

Russian top contender and upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Natalia Diachkova is known for her incredible power, which saw her win three of her four fights in ONE Championship via highlight-reel finishes.

Because of this, Diachkova made the impression among fans and pundits that she only relied on her one-shot knockout power. Additionally, she is being criticized for her lack of a clinch game and other aspects of the art of the eight limbs.

However, 'Karelian Lynx' is now ready to prove everyone wrong and show her full arsenal in her upcoming world title match with reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22.

In a recent interview ahead of her first championship opportunity, she shrugged off these allegations by saying:

"I am underestimated in the clinch, generally, in everything that I have not yet had time to show."

The Russian powerhouse has defeated all her Friday Fights opponents, Chellina Chirino, Hannah Brady, Lena Nocker, and Dokmaipa Fairtex, to be the next in line for a shot at 26 pounds of gold.

Anatoly Malykhin believes Natalia Diachkova can win the belt if she's in her best shape

Three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin thinks that his compatriot, Natalia Diachkova, could pull off a massive upset against 'The Hurricane' on fight night if she comes out in her best possible shape and avoids the various negative elements that could affect her in training.

This is a massive boost of confidence for the Team Mehdi Zatout representative since Malykhin is one of the biggest stars in the world's largest martial arts organization, and he believes that she can take home the 26-pound golden belt with her after the fight.

Catch Natalia Diachkova and Smilla Sundell throw hands in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on May 3.