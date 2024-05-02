“Biggest event in my life” - Natalia Diachkova gears up for career-defining matchup against Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22

Natalia Diachkova knows her impending duel against Smilla Sundell will be the one that practically defines her entire career.

The Russian knockout merchant will challenge Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 this Friday, US primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

With fight week in full swing, Diachkova told the South China Morning Post that fighting Sundell for the gold in Bangkok is the true test of her career.

"I'm feeling great and I'm really happy to be here. I'm feeling good about the fight, like how I felt with all my previous fights. I think this is going to be the biggest event in my life and my sporting [career]," said Natalia Diachkova.

'Karelian Lynx' has a stellar 30-4 professional record and a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship.

After stomping the competition on the ONE Friday Fights circuit, which saw her claim three knockout wins, Diachkova earned the right to challenge Sundell for the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title this Friday.

Diachkova scored two straight first-round knockout wins against Dokmaipa Fairtex and Lena Nocker in her first two fights under the ONE Championship umbrella before she settled for a unanimous decision win over Hannah Brady last September.

She resumed her knockout count in her last match when she stopped Chellina Chirino in the opening round of their fight this past March.

ONE Fight Night 22 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Diachkova's entire interview below:

Failure is not an option for Natalia Diachkova against Smilla Sundell

Natalia Diachkova won't settle for less than a win when she faces Smilla Sundell in Bangkok.

The 29-year-old is aware of the situation she's in and the opportunity to stand face-to-face against a person who many think could become one of the greatest of all time:

"I have to win. I want it [the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title]. All I want right now is to get into that ring with her," Diachkova said in an interview with ONE Championship.