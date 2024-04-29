For upcoming ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger Natalia Diachkova, getting her hand raised and being crowned the new undisputed queen of the division is her only goal in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Diachkova will be challenging reigning undisputed ONE strawweight world champion, Smilla Sundell, for her 26-pound golden belt inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before she attempts to make the most of her championship opportunity, she had an interview with ONE Championship and discussed the importance of maximizing this career-defining opportunity.

'Karelian Lynx' said:

"I have to win. I want it [the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title]. All I want right now is to get into that ring with her."

The 29-year-old Russian rising star earned her shot against 'The Hurricane' by winning all her bouts in the world's largest martial arts organization and defeating the likes of Dokmaipa Fairtex, Lena Nocker, Hannah Brady, and Chellina Chirino.

Natalia Diachkova vows to show her full fighting arsenal against Smilla Sundell

During her previous fights in ONE Championship, Natalia Diachknova displayed her incredible power by stopping three of her opponents in the opening round of the match.

Because of this, she is tagged as a fighter who relies heavily on her strength and doesn't have a well-rounded approach.

However, Natalia Diachkova is eager to prove the naysayers wrong on fight night by showcasing her full set of skills and other tricks under her sleeve, especially her clinch game.

The Team Mehdi Zatout representative is not the only one who thinks that she can end Sundell's reign, because three-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin is also backing Diachkova to win the coveted world title as long as is in her best shape.

Catch Natalia Diachkova and Smilla Sundell throw hands in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22, as it is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. Primetime on May 3.