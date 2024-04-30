"Ready for the battle" - Knockout merchant Natalia Diachkova keeps it loose ahead of world title challenge against Smilla Sundell 

Surging Muay Thai superstar Natalia 'Karelian Lynx' Diachkova lets loose after wrapping up her arduous 9-week training camp for ONE Fight Night 22.

The 29-year-old sensation is toned to perfection ahead of her upcoming world title battle against defending ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell.

As training camp ends and fight week begins, Natalia Diachkova is happy to let loose and have some fun. Taking to Instagram this week, she treated her followers with a victory dance and a heartfelt message that read:

"We end the training camp with a Sunday workout. Ready for the battle. The traditional dance after training. Wishing you all a wonderful mood. Thanks to everyone who was there, helped and supported! This is so cool and so precious!"

Watch the clip below:

Set for U.S. primetime on May 3, Natalia Diachkova is excited to be forever remembered as the second ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion in history when she defeats Smilla Sundell at ONE Friday Fights 22.

On track to capturing her fifth straight win since she joined the ONE roster last year, there's no doubt that she has the technical skills and power to make her fight against Sundell an instant classic.

"I see weaknesses in her style" - Natalia Diachkova hopes to capitalize on Smilla Sundell's lack of experience at OFF22

Natalia Diachkova hopes to expose the holes in Smilla Sundell's game when they face each other inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday.

The Russian standout is indeed one of the most compelling fighters to watch in the strawweight division. She's proven to be a fearless brawler with the insane ability to knock people out unconscious.

Diachkova has been fighting since she was 12 years old, and with that comes a vastness of experience. Accumulating over the years an impressive record of 28 wins and 4 losses, she believes she has what it takes to be the next champion.

With that said, Diachkova has the wisdom to know that Smilla Sundell has a lot more to learn, in terms of how to use her skills to the best of her abilities, against a battle-ridden fighter like her.

Speaking to ONE, Diachkova said:

"I see weakenesses in her style. She doesn't know how to use her long limbs. It will be a problem for her when she fights me because her previous opponents were [a lot] shorter. This is an important factor in a fight if you don't have enough experience and understanding of how to work it."

In preparation for her upcoming bout, Diachkova will be leveraging her extensive experience and insights to secure victory in the ring.